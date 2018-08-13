Pakistan frees 26 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

By UNI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan released 26 Indian fishermen from Karachi prison as a goodwill gesture on Sunday.

The freed fishermen, including three Muslims, were taken to Cant.

Railway Station to travel to Lahore, a report in Pakistan daily Frontier Post said.

Those freed will be handed over to Indian authorities at Wagah border on Monday.

They were presented gifts and cash prizes by the jail authorities.

All of the fishermen had been arrested by the authorities as they trespassed into Pakistani waters territory.

The move comes day before Pakistan's newly-elected MNAs take oath in the National Assembly.

PTI chairman Imran Khan is expected to take oath as Prime Minister on August 18.