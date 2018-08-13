Home Nation

Pakistan frees 26 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

All of the fishermen had been arrested by the authorities as they trespassed into Pakistani waters territory.

Published: 13th August 2018 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Indian fishermen

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By UNI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan released 26 Indian fishermen from Karachi prison as a goodwill gesture on Sunday.

The freed fishermen, including three Muslims, were taken to Cant.

Railway Station to travel to Lahore, a report in Pakistan daily Frontier Post said.

Those freed will be handed over to Indian authorities at Wagah border on Monday.

They were presented gifts and cash prizes by the jail authorities.

All of the fishermen had been arrested by the authorities as they trespassed into Pakistani waters territory.

The move comes day before Pakistan's newly-elected MNAs take oath in the National Assembly.

PTI chairman Imran Khan is expected to take oath as Prime Minister on August 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian fishermen Indian fishermen release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless