Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi​ hopes for 'terror, violence' free Pakistan under Imran Khan

Pakistan went to polls on July 25 and Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf emerged as the single largest party with 116 seats.

Published: 13th August 2018 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

ImranKhan-Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed hope that Pakistan would work in the direction to make the country 'terror and violence' free under the new government of Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan.

In an exclusive interview to ANI on Saturday, Prime Minister wished for good relations between the two countries and said that his government has also taken numerous initiatives in this regard.

"I have always said that we wish to have good neighbourly relations. We have also taken various initiatives in this regard. I recently congratulated Imran Khan on his victory in the elections. We hope that Pakistan would work for a safe, secure, stable and prosperous region, free from terror and violence," the Prime Minister responded when asked if India is ready to hold talks with Pakistan.

Prime Minister Modi had called up Khan on July 30 and congratulated him on his electoral success. He also expressed hope that democracy would take deeper roots in Pakistan under the new government.

Pakistan went to polls on July 25 and Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the single largest party with 116 seats.

Soon after emerging victorious in the elections, Khan in his first speech said he wanted to have good relations with India and work to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue.

Referring Kashmir as the major issue of dispute between the two countries, he said it was time the two countries sat across the table and discussed the issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Imran Khan Pakistan terror

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless