PM Narendra Modi flays lynching, his ministers glorify it: AAP

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday questioned the veracity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that lynching people was an unjustifiable crime, asking if that was true how come his Ministers were perceived to be glorifying it.

"The Prime Minister has said that he and his party believe that lynching is wrong. If that is true, then how come Jayant Sinha, who garlanded convicts of lynching, is still a Minister in the Modi government?" AAP leader Sanjay Singh tweeted.

In an interview to the Times of India published on Sunday, Modi said that incidents of mob violence and lynching must be condemned "in the strongest voice".

"I want to make it clear that mob lynching is a crime, no matter the motive. No person can, under any circumstances, take the law into his or her own hands and commit violence," he said.

Union Minister of State Union for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha had last month garlanded eight men convicted for murder in a lynching case in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

The men, convicted by a trial court of killing of one Alimuddin Ansari in Ramgarh in June last year in the name of cow protection, had secured bail from the Jharkhand High Court.

After getting bail, the men visited Sinha's residence where the Minister welcomed them with garlands and sweets, drawing widespread flak.