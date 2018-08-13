Home Nation

PMMVY scheme reaches lakh beneficiaries till July 31 with outlay of Rs 27.10 crore: Punjab WCD Minister

The PMMVY has been implemented in the state from July 1, 2017, under which the department provides an assistance of Rs 1000, Rs 2000 and Rs 2000 in three installments to the pregnant women.

By UNI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Social Security and Women and Child Development department has provided the financial assistance of Rs 5000 in three installments to the pregnant women and the breastfeeding women on the birth of their first child under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojna (PMMVY).

Stating this in a communique here today, Social Security and Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary said that owing to the awareness campaign being run by the Punjab government, a total of 1,06,709 eligible beneficiaries have availed the benefit under the scheme and an amount of Rs 27.10 crore has been credited directly into their bank accounts through online mode till July 31, 2018.

She said that the PMMVY has been implemented in the state from July 1, 2017, under which the department provides an assistance of Rs 1000, Rs 2000 and Rs 2000 in three installments to the pregnant women as well as the breastfeeding women.

The assistance per beneficiary is Rs 5000. There is no condition relating to the income to avail the benefits under the scheme. Any woman who is not a government employee can avail the benefit of the scheme.

The Minister said that the department is waging an awareness campaign to ensure that maximum beneficiaries avail the benefits entailed under the scheme.

She exhorted the common masses to contact the Anganwadi worker at their nearest Anganwadi centre in order to derive maximum benefit.

Punjab WCD Minister

