Police begin probe into JNU student leader Umar Khalid attack

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police is investigating the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University student and activist Umar Khalid in which he escaped unhurt. Khalid was supposed to attend an event at Delhi's Constitution Club, situated nearly a kilometre away from the Parliament.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ajay Choudhary said, "Umar Khalid, along with some others, was drinking tea outside the Constitution Club when someone attacked from behind. Police are investigating the case, FIR will be registered soon and all legal action would be taken. One weapon has been recovered from the spot, we are investigating that. We are also talking to the eyewitnesses. This matter will be investigated strictly. He is now safe."

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Member of Parliament Meenakshi Lekhi also visited the spot, said, "I think this is for sensationalism, whoever did it, will pay for it. I am sure the police will investigate and reach the right sources."

The Constitution Club of India is situated in the heart of Delhi, facing offices of several ministries and media houses. Coming just two days before the Independence Day celebrations, when the security is on high alert, the attack has left a trail of doubts.

Khalid was scheduled to attend an event titled - 'Towards a Freedom Without Fear' organised by United Against Hate Initiative. According to an eyewitness, who identified himself as Khalid Shafi, "Khalid was standing at a tea stall when one man wearing white shirt pushed him down and fired at him. The shot missed him and the gunman fled the spot leaving his pistol behind."