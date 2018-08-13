Pune ranked one, Delhi languishes at 65 on Ease of Living Index

Home Nation

According to the ministry, Greater Mumbai has been ranked three, followed by Triputi, Chandigarh, Thane, Raipur, Indore, Vijaywada and Bhopal.

A traffic policeman wearing an anti-pollution mask mans traffic amid smog and air pollution in New Delhi. | (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Pune has been ranked first in the Ease of Living Index launched by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today, with Navi Mumbai coming in second and Delhi languishing at 65.

The survey was conducted on 111 cities in the country.

Puri said the Ease of Living Index has been based on four parameters -- governance, social institutions, economic and physical infrastructure.

Chennai has been ranked 14 and New Delhi 65.

The housing and urban affairs minister said Kolkata refused to participate in the survey.

