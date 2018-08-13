Rains create havoc in Jammu, flash floods damage roads

By UNI

JAMMU: The overnight rains have created havoc in this winter capital of the state as flash floods damaged cars and roads in many parts of the city thus triggering protests and resentment from the locals.

The heavy rains lashed in the plains of Jammu on the intervening night of August 12-13, where more than a dozen vehicles including cars, motorbikes were partially damaged while the roads and lanes were also affected.

Areas like Janipura, Canal Road, Bhagwati Nagar, Talab Tillo, Jewel Chowk, Domana, New Plot were the most hit due to the heavy rains.

The locals, however, staged a protest and expressed resentment against the successive governments in failing to find out a permanent solution to their grievances as every year they face the similar problems.

As water entered many houses, the electronic gadgets, household items, the grocery has completely perished.

"It has not happened for the first time as last year too, the flash floods erupted due to rains did damage to our house and many items," Komal, a student busy in cleaning heaps of mud in Janipura area here told UNI.

She said that it was the nightmare for the family when they saw vehicles, household items floating in the water.

"The successive governments in the past failed to solve the problem and present the Governor's Rule is in the state.

We hope that this problem will be sorted out at the earliest and the concerned authorities take come concrete step so that in future such damages do not occur," Manohar Lal said.

Meanwhile, the waterlogged roads and unplanned sewerage lines being laid within the city and poor drainage system invited criticism from the locals.

"So far there is no case of any injury or loss of life has been reported from Jammu district but we have received reports of major damages to the goods and other items from various parts," said a police official.

The water level in the River Tawi also increased due to heavy rains on the upper reaches.

Director MeT Sonam Lotus has also predicted more rains in Jammu in the next 24 hours.