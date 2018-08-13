Security beefed up in J&K ahead of Independence Day celebrations

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Ahead of Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday, security arrangements have been beefed in the Kashmir valley and summer capital Srinagar.

Stringent security measures have been put in place. The police is alert, director general of police (DGP) S P Vaid told reporters here.

The police and other security forces will ensure that the people celebrate Independence Day without any fear, Vaid said.

Referring to the anti-militancy operation at Batamaloo here, yesterday, the DGP said police was alert and had information on the presence of militants in the area.

The terrorists managed to escape because of the congested locality, but they are injured. We did not want any collateral damage, he said.

A police official said huge number of security men have been stationed near important function areas.

The venues have also been sealed, the official said.

The Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar, where Governor N N Vohra will unfurl the Tricolour as part of the main Independence Day event, has been turned into a virtual fortress, the official said.

He added that the security apparatus is not taking any chances after yesterday's encounter with militants.

The usual security drill is being followed, but some extra measures have been put in place to ensure the day passes peacefully, he said.

A number of check-points have been set up at various junctions and main entry-points to Srinagar, further vehicles are being checked routinely, the official said.

Meanwhile, a full-dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebration was held today at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past, a police spokesman said.

He said top officials from the civil and police administration were present for the dress rehearsal.