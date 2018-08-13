Siblings run over by auto-rickshaw in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: Two siblings died today after a speeding auto-rickshaw ran over them in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a senior police officer said.

The incident happened this afternoon near Kerma village in Kudhni police station area of the district when Mohammad Sahil (10) and Atika Hasan (8) were returning home from school, DSP (West) Krishna Murari Prasad said.

"The children, residents of Raghuram Sarmasta village of Muzaffarpur, were rushed to a private hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries," the officer told reporters.

The driver of the auto-rickshaw, however, fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind, he said.

An irate mob blocked the Kerma-Baghi road after the accident and set the auto-rickshaw on fire, prompting police to take control of the situation, Prasad said.

"The blockade was lifted only after an FIR was filed in the case," he added.