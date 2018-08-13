Home Nation

Sushma Swaraj, UN General Assembly president-elect discuss UNSC reform, counter-terrorism strategy

Garces' meeting with Swaraj comes after she called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday and discussed the need for a stronger UN action on major global challenges, including terrorism.

Published: 13th August 2018 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today held talks with UN General Assembly President-elect Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today held talks with UN General Assembly President-elect Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces on key issues such as revitalisation of the world body, including reform of the Security Council and strengthening global counter-terrorism legal framework.

Swaraj held delegation-level talks with the president-elect of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly here during which she emphasised the need for the UNSC reforms, especially continuation of the Inter Governmental Negotiations, as well as early finalisation of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement said.

The External Affairs minister also highlighted India's commitments as part of the south-south cooperation, it said.

Garces, who is on India visit from August 10-14, outlined her priorities in the next one year as president of the UNGA, especially revitalisation of the United Nations, including the General Assembly as well as the Security Council reforms.

Swaraj and the UNGA president-elect held wide-ranging discussions on the revitalisation of the UN, including reform of the UN Security Council, strengthening global counter-terrorism legal framework, and other global issues, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

The minister conveyed her congratulations to Garces on becoming the fourth woman president of the UNGA in its history and reiterated India's support to the president-elect in carrying out her duties.

Garces' meeting with Swaraj comes after she called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday and discussed the need for a stronger UN action on major global challenges, including terrorism.

During her four-day visit to India, Garces also visited Dilli Haat where she interacted with various NGOs involved in womens' development projects and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

She inaugurated "Delhi Process-IV', an event commemorating BAPA+40 (United Nations Conference on South-South Cooperation) here, and also delivered a speech on "Revitalization of the United Nations" at the Indian Council of World Affairs.

Garces, an Ecuadorian national, is fourth woman president to assume this position.

India's Vijayalakshmi Pandit was first-ever woman president of the UNGA.

The UN General Assembly in June had overwhelmingly elected Garces as its next president.

