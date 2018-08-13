Home Nation

Temple priest murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh

Superintendent of police said that some unidentified criminals attacked the priest and two others inside the temple premises late on Sunday night.

By UNI

ALIGARH: Two people, including a temple priest, were stabled to death in Palimukimpur area inside temple premises, while one other was severely injured in the attack.

Superintendent of police Ajay Kumar Sahni here on Monday said that some unidentified criminals attacked the priest and two others inside the temple premises late on Sunday night.

Identity of deceased was yet to be ascertained and investigations were underway, he added.

The injured was shifted to the hospital and police was interrogating nearby shopkeepers for a clue.

Motive behind the crime could be ascertained after the investigations, police said.

The criminals will be arrested soon.

