Twitter reacts to attack on Umar Khalid; Omar Abdullah, Shehla Rashid, Gurmeher Kaur condemn incident

Some unidentified men targeted the JNU student leader and gunshots were heard but he escaped unhurt, according to witnesses even as the police asserted it will verify the incident.

Published: 13th August 2018 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

An unidentified man opened fire at JNU student Umar Khalid outside the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Monday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Politicians, student leaders and activists condemned the alleged attack on JNU student leader Umar Khalid outside the Constitution Club here today saying the incident was the fallout of a "hate campaign" against him on social media and mainstream media.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted against the attack blaming the social and mainstream media for the rising hate campaiging.

Tagging the official Twitter handle of PMO India, Dalit leader and Independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani claimed that last month when Umar Khalid, Shehla Rashid and he had received death threats, we had sought police protection and even till today, none of us has been given any kind of security "Even those media groups, who are working to help BJP achieve political gains, and call Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid as members of 'tukde tukde gang' and 'anti-nationals' are also to be blamed for the attack," he posted on Twitter.

JNU student leader Shehla Rashid said the incident was the "direct result of hatred whipped up by .and other hate media" and called it "shocking and condemnable".

Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur opined it was time the online mob took to the streets against such incidents.

Social activist Kavita Krishnan also blamed certain news channels for the "murderous violence" against Khalid."Shocking attempt to kill #UmarKhalid - ironically outside Construction Club in Delhi.

The hate speech and fake news by news channels targeting him and others as 'anti-national' directly result in such murderous violence, she wrote on Twitter.

JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar tweeted in Hindi and said, "What could be a bigger evidence of jungle raj in the country that the copies of the Constitution are burnt and Umar Khalid is fired at, close to the Parliament.

The confidence of criminals has increased under the current government and media.

"Actress and JNU alumnus Swara Bhasker also posted on Twitter, "What are we becoming? A lawless anarchic state of affairs so damaging to our institutions and credibility at a responsible State. Even if you don't like Umar's views! #UmarKhalid."

Comedian Kunal Kamra posted on social media, "If this doesn't chill your spine what will? If you choose silence now when will you speak? If this is not wrong, what is wrong? In Solidarity."

