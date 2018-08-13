Home Nation

Two aspiring Bollywood stuntmen held for auto-thefts, snatchings

The two were members of a bikers gang and went by the name 'biker' and 'rider'.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two persons, aspiring to become stuntmen in Bollywood, were arrested on the charge of being involved in many snatching and auto-theft incidents in the national capital, police said today.

The duo wanted to purchase high-end bikes for high-speed stunts, they said.

In total, 10 snatching and auto-theft cases were registered against them, the police said.

Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi police has intensified its crime curbing exercise.

A dedicated team was formed to tackle auto-theft and snatchings in the last few months, they said Many informers were deployed and traps laid at several places during the drive.

Surveillance was also put at several places and many people were interrogated, police said.

