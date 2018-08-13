Home Nation

Woman raped repeatedly for six months by man in Uttar Pradesh

MUZAFFARNAGAR:  A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped repeatedly over six months by a man following which she became pregnant, police said today.

The woman was raped over six months by Shoib, who also made a video of the act.

When she became pregnant, the accused's family tried to force her to abort the child, Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria said.

Later, she revealed about the incident to her family members.

Yesterday, a case was registered against Shoib, his father Badru Hasan, his mother Nagma and his brother Arif, the CO said.

The police were searching for the accused, he said.

