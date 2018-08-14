45-year-old labourer ends life over Maratha quota demand in Aurangabad

By UNI

AURANGABAD: A 45-year-old man belonging to the Maratha community allegedly committed suicide at his residence here on Monday for the reservation demand of the community.

The deceased, Keshavrao Chaudhari, who hailed from Shelud Charcha village of the district and staying here at New Hanuman Nagar since last ten years, committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence when he was alone.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

He was actively participating in 'thiyya' (sit-in) agitation of Maratha Kranti Morcha for reservation.

On hearing the news of the suicide by Chaudhari, Keshavrao's wife and other family members reached the Kranthi chowk, venue of MKM's 'thiyya' agitation, and joined the agitators but after intervention by the coordinators of MKM, they returned home.

Keshav was working as a labourer while his wife works as domestic help.

They have two children, a son and daughter, who are educated but have low-paid jobs.

The district administration has taken note of Chaudhari's suicide, said MKM coordinators.