Home Nation

45-year-old labourer ends life over Maratha quota demand in Aurangabad

The deceased, Keshavrao Chaudhari, was actively participating in 'thiyya' (sit-in) agitation of Maratha Kranti Morcha for reservation.

Published: 14th August 2018 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Maratha protesters during a demonstration.

By UNI

AURANGABAD: A 45-year-old man belonging to the Maratha community allegedly committed suicide at his residence here on Monday for the reservation demand of the community.

The deceased, Keshavrao Chaudhari, who hailed from Shelud Charcha village of the district and staying here at New Hanuman Nagar since last ten years, committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence when he was alone.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

He was actively participating in 'thiyya' (sit-in) agitation of Maratha Kranti Morcha for reservation.

On hearing the news of the suicide by Chaudhari, Keshavrao's wife and other family members reached the Kranthi chowk, venue of MKM's 'thiyya' agitation, and joined the agitators but after intervention by the coordinators of MKM, they returned home.

Keshav was working as a labourer while his wife works as domestic help.

They have two children, a son and daughter, who are educated but have low-paid jobs.

The district administration has taken note of Chaudhari's suicide, said MKM coordinators.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maratha reservation Maratha community Suicide Maratha Kranti Morcha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener