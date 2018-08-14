AAP questions BJP MP Sanjay Dhotre's appointment to Maharashtra agriculture council

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Aam Aadmi Party questioned today the appointment of BJP Lok Sabha member Sanjay Dhotre as vice-chairman of the Maharashtra Council of Agriculture Education and Research, saying it was an "office of profit".

The Delhi-based party said as per law, an MLA or MP is barred from holding an office of profit as it can put them in a position to gain financial benefits.

The appointment of Dhotre falls under the definition of office of profit.

"This is an office of profit where he will draw emoluments and other benefits. According to Articles 102(1)(a) and 191(1)(a) of the Constitution, an MP or MLA is barred from holding an office of profit as it can put them in a position to gain a financial benefit," AAP spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon said.

"The law says a person shall be disqualified for being chosen as, and for being, a member of either House of Parliament, (a) if he holds any office of profit under the Government of India or the Government of any State, other than an office declared by Parliament by law not to disqualify its holder," she said.

The council is the governing body of all agriculture universities in the state.

Dhotre's appointment early this month to the post, which enjoys the status of a minister of state, is for a term of three years.

The state agriculture minister is the chairman of the Pune-based council.

"There was a hue and cry when AAP MLAs were made parliamentary secretaries, that too without emoluments. The BJP-led government used the Election Commission to disqualify them without a hearing. The Supreme Court came to the rescue and stayed the disqualification," she said.

The council is tasked with effective coordination in the activities of all agricultural universities in the state, particularly in relation to teaching and research.

It does periodical evaluation of the functioning of the farm universities and supervises over their academic and financial activities and programmes.

The council has sweeping powers, including sanctioning of construction work of over Rs 3 lakh and purchase of equipment of more than Rs 5 lakh at any of the agriculture universities.

An engineer by profession, Dhotre has an agricultural background.

The Lok Sabha MP from Akola in Vidarbha had set up an industrial unit to manufacture agriculture equipment and also served as director of the Maharashtra Seeds Corporation.