Home Nation

Aero India likely to be shifted to Lucknow

PM expected to make an announcement in his Independence Day speech.

Published: 14th August 2018 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Sweden fighter aircraft Gripen during Aero India in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Pushkar V|EPS)

Image for representational purpose only. (Pushkar V|EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly likely to make an announcement regarding the shifting of the biennial Aero India Show from Bengaluru to Lucknow in his Independent Day speech.
Though the defence ministry is maintaining silence over the issue, the Uttar Pradesh government has apparently started preparations for the show that is likely to be advanced to October this year.
The show was scheduled to take place in February, 2019. But the central government is contemplating advancing it in the wake of 2019 elections.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had requested Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold the prestigious air show in the state and assured high-end logistical and infrastructural facilities. The defence minister had maintained a guarded silence over the issue at an event in Aligarh last Saturday. A defence spokesperson at the Central Command in Lucknow, maintained that they were yet to get any official communique about the possible shifting of venue of the event.

However, highly-placed sources said that a few days ago, district administration officials, along with a team of PWD officials and IAF officers, had recently conducted a survey of the air force station at Bakshi-Ka-Talab (BKT).Besides exploring the options for parking space for fighter planes from across the world, loader aircraft and armoured vehicles, the team also looked for space to display arms and ammunition. 

A senior district administration official said the agricultural fields around the BKT air base might also be cleared to make way for more space. The officials also surveyed the area for accommodating a gathering of 5,000-10,000 guests and visitors. Hospitality industry sources in Lucknow claimed that booking of rooms in some of the high-rated hotels has started for the occasion.

UP civil aviation minister Nand Gopal Gupta said the department was waiting for a nod from the defence ministry for hosting the four-day event.However, Karnataka is crying foul. Deputy CM G Parmeshwara slammed the Centre in a tweet. “We have been India’s defence hub since independence (sic.) but under the NDA, we are constantly losing key defence projects....”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aero India Defence corridor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener