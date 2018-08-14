‘Ahinsa’ greater than ‘Hinsa’: Ram Nath Kovind's Independence Day message to nation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of incidents of lynching and mob violence in some parts of the country, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said the power of ‘Ahinsa’ (non-violence) is greater than the power of ‘Hinsa’ (violence).

Addressing the nation on the eve of the country’s 72nd Independence Day, Kovind recalled Gandhi’s “most noble mantra” on the power of non-violence.

“The power to stay your hand is far greater than the power to strike with your hand and 'hinsa' has no place in society...We are at a juncture in our history that is very different from any period we have so far experienced. We are at the cusp of achieving many of our long-awaited goals,” he said, in his televised speech.

In his Independence Day speech, the President reiterated that contentious issues and extraneous debates should not be allowed to distract us at a “pivotal moment” when the country is at the cusp of achieving many long-awaited goals.

The President also said that without improving the lives of country’s farmers, soldiers, women, the idea of an independent India as envisioned by the country’s founding forefathers will remain unfulfilled.

He also stressed the idea of providing better environment and freedom to the country’s women. “Women contributed alongside men towards Indian freedom struggle. They have a right to live they want to, to live in an environment where they can make their own choices. When we provide them complete economic and social freedom, that’s when we make India as it was dreamt by our forefathers,” Kovind said.

Highlighting the role of farmers in providing food security to fellow citizens and the contribution by the country’s armed and police forces in battling terrorism and ensuring law and order, he said every Indian who does his or her job with sincerity and commitment is upholding the principles of our freedom struggle.

Students found a special mention in the President’s speech as well as he urged university students to visit rural villages to usher in a “new wave of freedom movement.” Kovind said that as a part of ‘University Social Responsibilities’, university students should visit villages to understand the problems ailing the less fortunate parts of the country and to work towards improving the situation of people living in those areas.