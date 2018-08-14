Amarnath yatra resumes from Pahalgam track, progressing smoothly on Baltal route

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Yatra to holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas resumed from traditional Pahalgam track on Tuesday morning after remaining suspended for a day due to slippery conditions following heavy rain.

Meanwhile, pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine was also progressing smoothly on the shortest Baltal route.

Chanting 'Bam Bam Bholay' and 'Har Har Mahadev', a small batch of pilgrims' left Nunwan Pahalgam base camp this morning for the holy Amarnath cave shrine after remaining stranded there for a day on Monday due to slippery road conditions following heavy rain.

A small batch of yatris also left Baltal base camp for the holy cave early this morning when the weather was cloudy.

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation.

The pilgrims who had left base camp this morning are on way to the cave shrine.

They are likely to reach the cave this afternoon after covering the 14-km-long hilly track on foot," official sources said.

Meanwhile, on the 47th day of the 60-day-long annual pilgrimage which commenced from June 28, as many as 657 pilgrims had paid obeisance at the cave shrine on Monday.

With this, a total of 2,79,535 yatris from different parts of the country have paid obeisance this year.

Pilgrims, who had night halt at nearby camps, are also reaching the cave shrine to pay obeisance since early this morning.