Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu for second day

By UNI

JAMMU: The Amarnath Yatra from here was suspended for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, officials said.

On Monday, the pilgrimage was suspended due to inclement weather.

The pilgrimage was suspended from Bhagwati Nagar base camp here as heavy rains and bad weather resulted in the closure of the highway on Monday.

''No pilgrim was allowed to proceed towards the cave shrine from Jammu.

"Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained suspended on Tuesday as the road remained blocked after fresh landslide near Digdol in Ramban district.

The 60-day annual yatra commenced from the twin tracks on June 28 and would conclude on August 26 coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

Till Monday evening, 2,78,878 pilgrims had paid their obeisance at the cave shrine.

However, the number of pilgrims undertaking the pilgrimage marked a sharp dip over the past fortnight due to the early melting of the naturally formed ice-lingam at the sanctorum.