Army pays tribute to soldier killed near LoC in Tangdhar sector

Published: 14th August 2018 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Indian flag used for representational purpose only.

By UNI

SRINAGAR: The Army on Tuesday paid floral tribute to a soldier killed in a counter-infiltration operation on Monday near the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector in frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia told UNI that the Army paid the tribute with full military honour to a soldier, Sepoy Pushpendra Singh, who attained martyrdom while battling the infiltrators.

In a solemn ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment, Lt. Gen A K Bhatt, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks, paid homage to the martyrs on behalf of a proud nation.

"In a show of solidarity, representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects to the martyr," he said.

He said Sepoy Singh sustained bullet injury during the gun battle at Tangdhar, Kupwara district. He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to Army's 92 Base hospital, where he succumbed.

"The martyr, Sepoy Singh (28), had joined the Army in 2011 and belonged to Village Khutiya of Mathura District, Uttar Pradesh and is survived by his wife and a son," he said.

Col Kalia said the mortal remains of the martyr were flown for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours.

In this hour of grief, he said the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family of the martyr and remains committed to their dignity and well being.

