Home Nation

Bihar government officer shot dead in Patna

A government officer of Under Secretary level, who was shot at in his house by unidentified people this morning, died in the hospital.

Published: 14th August 2018 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By ANI

PATNA: A government officer of Under Secretary level, who was shot at in his house by unidentified people this morning, died in the hospital. Rajiv, 58, posted at the Patna Secretariat, was about to retire.

The incident took place after unidentified people barged into his house this morning and shot at him. The officer was rushed to the hospital under critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. Further details are awaited.

A day before, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Manish Sahani was shot dead inside his office premises in the Jandaha area in Vaishali district, triggering violent protests by his supporters outside the Jandaha police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar government officer shot Bihar Bihar shooting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
California fire evacuees' dogs in shelters
50 years on, visitors still drawn to Beatles' Indian hideaway
Gallery
Sugarcane juice is the national drink of Pakistan. It is popularly known as “Roh” in the country. (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan Independence Day: Six things to know about the country
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend