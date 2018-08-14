Home Nation

Bihar: Rashtriya Lok Samta Party​​​​​​​ leader Manish Sahani​​​​​​​ shot dead

At least 10 people were reportedly injured in the police firing and were later taken to a nearby hospital.

Published: 14th August 2018 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By ANI

VAISHALI: Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Manish Sahani on Monday was shot dead inside his office premises in the Jandaha area in Bihar's Vaishali district.

Two people on a motorcycle killed Sahani and fled the spot. However, details of the killers are yet to be confirmed.

Triggered by the same, supporters of Sahani protested outside the Jandaha police station. However, the protest took a turn for the worse after Sahani's supporters started pelting stones at the police station, forcing the police to open aerial firing.

In the wake of the incident, Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and questioned how the killers fled the spot, despite a police station being in the vicinity.

Expressing his dismay over Sahni's demise, Kushwaha also questioned Nitish's silence in a series of tweets.

