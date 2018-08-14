Home Nation

Bihar shelter home rapes: Arrest warrant issued against Child Protection Officer's wife

The warrant came after Shibha had reportedly revealed the name and pictures of one of the minor victims on social media.

Published: 14th August 2018 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Rape

For representational purposes

By ANI

MUZAFFARPUR: An arrest warrant has been issued against suspended Child Protection Officer (CPO) Ravi Roshan's wife Shibha Kumari Singh in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

The warrant came after Shibha had reportedly revealed the name and pictures of one of the minor victims on social media.

Yesterday, three police officials posted at the Shaheed Khudiram Bose Central Jail were suspended after documents were recovered from the case's prime accused Brajesh Thakur that contained over 40 phone numbers, including that of a Bihar Minister.

After police conducted a surprise check at the prison in which Thakur is lodged, they recovered the documents.

Brajesh Thakur is the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, where more than 30 minor girls were sexually assaulted over a period of time. Eleven employees of the shelter home were arrested for harassing a number of girls residing at the facility.

Meanwhile, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on August 11, detained Thakur's son after questioning him in connection with the matter. Not only this, the investigative agency had also frozen Brajesh's bank accounts and also investigated his properties and bank balance. However, he has rubbished all charges levelled against him by claiming that he was being falsely implicated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar shelter home rapes Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case Bihar shelter home rape case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener