Bihar shelter home rapes: Arrest warrant issued against Child Protection Officer's wife

By ANI

MUZAFFARPUR: An arrest warrant has been issued against suspended Child Protection Officer (CPO) Ravi Roshan's wife Shibha Kumari Singh in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

The warrant came after Shibha had reportedly revealed the name and pictures of one of the minor victims on social media.

Yesterday, three police officials posted at the Shaheed Khudiram Bose Central Jail were suspended after documents were recovered from the case's prime accused Brajesh Thakur that contained over 40 phone numbers, including that of a Bihar Minister.

After police conducted a surprise check at the prison in which Thakur is lodged, they recovered the documents.

Brajesh Thakur is the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, where more than 30 minor girls were sexually assaulted over a period of time. Eleven employees of the shelter home were arrested for harassing a number of girls residing at the facility.

Meanwhile, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on August 11, detained Thakur's son after questioning him in connection with the matter. Not only this, the investigative agency had also frozen Brajesh's bank accounts and also investigated his properties and bank balance. However, he has rubbished all charges levelled against him by claiming that he was being falsely implicated.