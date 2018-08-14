Chattisgarh Governor Balram Das Tandon dies of cardiac arrest

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Governor Balram Das Tandon (91) died of cardiac arrest in Raipur on Tuesday.

The state government has declared a seven-day state mourning from Tuesday. According to the Rajbhawan officials, Tandon complained of chest pain at around 8.30 am.

He suffered a massive heart attack following which he was immediately rushed to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital where his condition further deteriorated.

Tandon was immediately put on the life support system and kept in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but a team of doctors keeping a close watch on his health conditions couldn’t save him, added officials.

Tandon, who is cited as one of the founding members of the Jan Sangh, was born on 1 November 1927 at Amritsar. He began his political career as a Corporator from Amritsar Municipal Corporation in 1953.

Tandon was six-time MLA and also a deputy chief minister of Punjab. His body has been kept at Rajbhawan for the leaders and the people to pay their last respects.

According to the officials, Tandon’s body will be taken to Chandigarh today late evening. Chief Minister Raman Singh cited the death of the Governor as his personal loss.

“He was the father figure to Jan-Sangh, BJP and also to all of us. The people of Chhattisgarh will always remember him as a Governor”, Singh said.