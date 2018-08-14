Home Nation

Chattisgarh Governor Balram Das Tandon dies of cardiac arrest

Tandon was rushed to the state-run Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital here this morning after he complained of uneasiness, the governor's secretary, Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, said.

Published: 14th August 2018 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon. (File photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Governor Balram Das Tandon (91) died of cardiac arrest in Raipur on Tuesday.

The state government has declared a seven-day state mourning from Tuesday. According to the Rajbhawan officials, Tandon complained of chest pain at around 8.30 am.

He suffered a massive heart attack following which he was immediately rushed to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital where his condition further deteriorated.

Tandon was immediately put on the life support system and kept in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but a team of doctors keeping a close watch on his health conditions couldn’t save him, added officials.

Tandon, who is cited as one of the founding members of the Jan Sangh, was born on 1 November 1927 at Amritsar. He began his political career as a Corporator from Amritsar Municipal Corporation in 1953.

Tandon was six-time MLA and also a deputy chief minister of Punjab. His body has been kept at Rajbhawan for the leaders and the people to pay their last respects.

According to the officials, Tandon’s body will be taken to Chandigarh today late evening. Chief Minister Raman Singh cited the death of the Governor as his personal loss.

“He was the father figure to Jan-Sangh, BJP and also to all of us. The people of Chhattisgarh will always remember him as a Governor”, Singh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Balramji Dass Tandon Chhattisgarh Governor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
California fire evacuees' dogs in shelters
50 years on, visitors still drawn to Beatles' Indian hideaway
Gallery
Sugarcane juice is the national drink of Pakistan. It is popularly known as “Roh” in the country. (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan Independence Day: Six things to know about the country
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend