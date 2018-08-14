Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: 15 dengue deaths surpasses five-year record of twin cities Durg-Bhilai

The opposition Congress party criticised the 'insensitivity' of the health minister Ajay Chandrakar who is yet to visit the affected places of Durg-Bhilai.

Published: 14th August 2018 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Malaria

From 2013 to 18, as many as 14 persons died of dengue in Chhattisgarh.

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Fifteen dengue deaths besides the hundreds of positive confirmed cases have created panic in the twin cities of Durg-Bhilai in Chhattisgarh even as the state health department claimed the prevention and control mechanisms are working in place to counter the "alarming situation".

The positive dengue cases are simultaneously emerging in other districts of the state. The fifteen deaths during the last two weeks in-fact surpassed the combined tally of previous five-year on dengue deaths in the state. From 2013 to 18, as many as 14 persons died of dengue, as per the information given in response to a question raised in the Chhattisgarh Assembly this year. The opposition Congress party criticised the "insensitivity" of the health minister Ajay Chandrakar who is yet to visit the affected places of Durg-Bhilai.

"It's so appalling and a cruel joke at a time when people are dying of dengue and the health minister calls CM Raman Singh as Bhisma Pitamah (blessed with power to decide the time and place of death), but Chandrakar himself is no less than a Dom (one who looks after cremation ground and build up funeral pyre for the dead), after being accountable for the deaths of many innocent persons and blatantly remaining indifferent to those dying owing to curable diseases like dengue and malaria", Congress spokesperson Vikas Tiwari said.

Chandrakar, during the launch of 'Mukhyamantri MGNREGA Mazdoor Tiffin Vitaran Yojana' - the scheme aimed at distributing tiffin boxes to over 10 lakh labourers, said, "Till the Chief Minister turns Chhattisgarh as the developed state, he will not tell anyone when to die or till how long to live".

It was, however, the chief minister who took cognisance and asked the chief secretary to visit the affected places. "The state government is on alert and remain serious to combat dengue. There is no dearth of medicines and medical facilities", he affirmed.

The health secretary Niharika Barik has instructed the department to strengthen surveillance and quick response at the ground level. The department besides intensifying awareness drive has set up an equipped laboratory, the preparedness and the medical facilities even involving the private hospitals to treat the dengue cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dengue Chhattisgarh Dengue deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss