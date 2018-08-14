Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Das Tandon hospitalised, condition critical

By UNI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Das Tandon was today admitted to the state capital's Ambedkar Hospital after his health deteriorated.

Raj Bhavan sources said that Mr Tandon was ailing since past many days.

His condition deteriorated this morning.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed sources said that the Governor suffered a heart attack and has been put on life support system.

His condition was stated to be critical. Senior officials reached the hospital.

His treatment his underway. However, no medical bulletin has been issued thus far.