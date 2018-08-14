Home Nation

Compliance on harassment Act must for firms: Union Corporate Affairs Ministry

The Union Corporate Affairs Ministry has made it mandatory for all companies to incorporate disclosure on the implementation of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act in their annual reports at t

By Express News Service

The Union Corporate Affairs Ministry has made it mandatory for all companies to incorporate disclosure on the implementation of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act in their annual reports at the behest of the Women and Child Development Ministry. 

The government, through a notification has amended the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, issued under Section-134 of the Companies Act, by inserting a clause. It says: “A statement that the Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Inter Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 to be filed.”“This is a major step towards making the workplace safe for the women in the private sector,” WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi said in a statement.

