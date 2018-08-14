Home Nation

Crackdown on Nirmal Hriday, six other shelter homes in Ranchi

Following reports of alleged sale of babies at a shelter home in Ranchi, the district administration had asked officials to submit a report after visiting all shelter homes.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jharkhand’s Social Welfare Department has given nod to revoke the license of Nirmal Hriday, a home run by Missionaries of Charity and six other shelter homes in the state.

“Recommendation for cancellation of the license of Nirmal Hriday at East Jail Road has been made while license of another shelter home run by Missionaries of Charity — Shishu Sadan at Hinoo, has been kept on hold, And no child will be kept there till further orders,” said Ranchi District Social Welfare Officer Kanchan Singh.

 The decision comes after the District administration proposed cancellation following a review of all shelter homes in Ranchi on July 17.

Following reports of the alleged sale of babies at a shelter home in Ranchi, the district administration had asked officials to submit a report after visiting all shelter homes.

Sister Koshleniea and staff Anima Indwar, of Nirmal Hriday, were arrested on July 3 for their involvement in the illegal trade of children which triggered a state-wide crackdown on shelter homes, particularly those run by the Missionaries of Charity.

Interestingly, Nirmal Hriday did not have permission to conduct adoptions, but it was found that pregnant minors had to sign a bond surrendering their claim to their babies.

The NGO’s which may lose their licenses include — Missionaries of Charity, Lok Vikas, Maharshi Valmiki Viklang Anath Ashram, Aanchal Shishu Ashram, Diya Seva Sansthan, EDISS, Adim Jati Seve Mandal, while those which have been given three months time to improve their functioning are — Asha Sansthan, Kishori Niketan and Premashraya.

 

