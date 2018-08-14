Defence Ministry yet to decide on venue for next edition of Aero India

Home Nation

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy today sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, insisting that Bengaluru would be the "best choice" for the event.

Published: 14th August 2018

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry has received requests from a number of countries including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh to host the next Aero India, amid reports that the mega aerospace event is being moved out of its traditional venue of Bengaluru.

Official sources said the Defence Ministry is examining the requests from various states and yet to take a call on the venue for the next edition of the event.

"The ministry has received requests to host the event from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and several other states," said a source.

There have been reports that the biennial event -- considered the largest aerospace exhibition in Asia -- may be organised at the Bakshi Ka Talab air force base in Lucknow in October.

Aero India has traditionally been organised at Indian Air Force's Yelahanka air base on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

At an event on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a request to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to select Lucknow as the venue for the Aero India.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy today sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, insisting that Bengaluru would be the "best choice" for the event.

"Bengaluru being the hub for defence and aviation majors of the country, is certainly the most suitable place to conduct the show," he said in the letter.

Since its inception in 1996, Bengaluru has been hosting the air show.

