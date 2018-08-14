Google to livestream PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If you type in Independence Day on Google, you will be directed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on YouTube on Wednesday.

Prasar Bharti has tied up with Google to live-stream the event on Google's homepage. This is to reach out to a wider audience in India and abroad.

"The Independence Day speech and the Republic Day parade are events of national importance and have typically high viewership for Doordarshan. In the last couple of years, we have seen a million plus views on Independence Day and Republic Day on YouTube. So this year we have collaborated with Google to give it increased visibility so that the live page is available on the search page," said Shashi Shekhar Vempati, Prasar Bharti CEO.

"Earlier it used to be webcast in different YouTube channels of Doordarshan. Now anybody googling with the keywords Independence Day can view the speech. We are bringing more and more content online," he said.

Currently, there are over 35 YouTube channels across the Prasar Bharti network. These are in different languages.