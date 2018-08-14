Haryana cop gets promotion, appreciation for saving drowning man

By IANS

GURUGRAM: Gurugram Commissioner of Police KK Rao on Monday announced an out-of-turn promotion for Constable Lukman Khan for saving a man from drowning in a canal in Faridabad in Haryana a day earlier.

The Constable, posted with the Gurugram Crime Branch, was also given a 1st class appreciation letter and Rs 5,000 for his act of bravery.

"Khan will also be publicly honoured at the Independence Day function in Gurugram," Police Department PRO Subhash Boken told IANS.

A Crime Branch team of Sector 39, led by its chief Rajkumar, was on way to conduct a raid in Faridabad on Sunday when they saw a man drowning in the Yamuna canal.

Bystanders at the spot shouted for help. Constable Khan jumped into the canal and saved the drowning man, later identified as Mangal Singh of Sihi village in Faridabad.