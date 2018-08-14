Home Nation

Have decided to vacate bungalow following High Court order: Digvijay Singh

His close aide said that the process of vacating the bungalow had begun yesterday and the former CM's personal belongings were being shifted to his ancestral Raghogarh residence in Guna district.

Published: 14th August 2018 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh today said that he had decided to vacate his official bungalow here in light of a recent high court judgement.

On June 19, a division bench of Chief Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice AK Shrivastava had held that Section 5 (1) of the Madhya Pradesh Mantri Vetan Thatha Bhata Adhiniyam 1972 (MP Ministers Salaries and Allowances Act), incorporated last year, was "unconstitutional".

The bench had also ordered that the four bungalows occupied by former chief ministers -- Uma Bharti, Kailash Joshi, Babulal Gaur (BJP) and Digvijay Singh (Congress) were to be vacated within a month.

"In the light of the court judgement, I have decided to vacate the official bungalow allotted to me," Singh told PTI over phone.

On being asked if he had requested the MP government to re-allocate the bungalow to him, Singh said that he had written a letter to the chief secretary to allot space for his official staff.

As a former chief minister of the state, Singh has been given a 14-member staff for his assistance.

A close aide of Singh said that the process of vacating the bungalow had begun yesterday and the former CM's personal belongings were being shifted to his ancestral Raghogarh residence in Guna district.

Singh is a scion of the Raghogarh royal family.

Incidentally, after the MP HC order, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, using his discretionary powers, had re-allocated bungalows to Uma Bharti, Kailash Joshi and Babulal Gaur, all from the ruling BJP, under the category of social workers and dignitaries.

When asked whether he expected the other three former chief ministers to follow his lead in vacating their bungalows, Singh said that he had "no expectations from anyone".

Meanwhile, when asked about Singh's decision to vacate his bungalow, Madhya Pradesh minister and Cabinet spokesperson Narottam Mishra said that he was out of Bhopal and was not aware of the development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Digvijay Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener