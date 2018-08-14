High Court asks Tripura government to allow political parties to hold their program

By ANI

AGARTALA: The High Court of Tripura yesterday directed the state government to allow political parties to hold their program as per the directives of the Supreme Court while disposing of the petition of opposition Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT).

The INPT moved to high court last month against the denial of Tripura police to allow them to hold the demonstration.

The party sought necessary direction from the high court, which would enable them to continue their political activities.

The INPT alleged that BJP-IPFT government in last five months did not allow opposition parties to hold their activities.

The Chief Justice Ajay Rastogi directed the government to grant permission to INPT to hold a sit-in-demonstration in the city seeking updation of NRC in the state like Assam.

The INPT had scheduled to hold a demonstration here on June 28 last but police turned it down citing law and order situation.

"The court made it clear that denial of holding the agitation in violation of Supreme Court directives.

The court advised the government to follow the rule of law established in the country.

They maintain law and order is state subject but it no way deny the right of any political party," said INPT general secretary Jagadish Debbarma referring to the court order.

He however, stated that soon after the verdict, INPT leaders held a meeting at party headquarters and finalized the agitation and added, "We have decided to hold a stir on August 25 in front of Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan to press for our demand of deportation of people settled in the state after creation of Bangladesh in 1971 and to identify the foreign nationals based on NRC updation".

Debbarma further argued that life, culture and tradition of the indigenous people of the state have been threatened, following continuous influx from Bangladesh after 1947 and since 1971 it became a chronic phenomenon for the state but there is no action from the government to stop infiltration.

They alleged that there was the entry of illegal immigrants in this part or the other parts in the state from Bangladesh every day that exponentially reduced the indigenous population to the minority.

As per the constitution, the state has got the right to identify its genuine citizens and ensure amenities for them.

But at present, the amenities have been shared among the indigenous population, settlers and foreigners and as a result, crisis deepens further.

The indigenous culture and tradition have faced a serious challenge and state government has to intervene.

The party also called for the introduction of Inner Line Permit in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council areas and asked the centre to step back from the Citizenship Bill (amended) 2016.