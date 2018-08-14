Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Two jawans killed in blasts along LoC

In another blast in Uri sector yesterday, Kuldeep Singh Rawat of 4 Garhwal rifles, was killed, the official said.

Published: 14th August 2018

A soldier monitors the Line of Control (LOC) in Kashmir. (File Photo)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two Army jawans were killed in separate incidents along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir over the past 24 hours, an official said here today.

Sepoy Pushpendra Kumar was critically injured in a blast near the LOC in Kupwara district yesterday, a police official said.

Kumar, who belonged to the 20 Jat regiment, succumbed to injuries, he added.

It was not immediately clear as to how the blasts took place, he added.

