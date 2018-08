By UNI

JAMMU: A Principal of Kendriya Vidalaya School died of suspected cardiac arrest in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning.

Ajeet Singh Meena (48), the Principal of KV School Rajouri, fell unconscious on the school premises, police sources here said.

They said that he was rushed to the hospital but declared brought dead.

"The body is lying in the hospital and will be handed over to legal heirs after post-mortem," police added.