Kiphire District of Nagaland facing shortage of essential commodities

By UNI

KOHIMA: Kiphire Sub Divisional Officer Reny Wilfred has informed the Kiphire District Planning and Development Board (DPDB) meeting yesterday that Kiphire is still facing shortage of essential commodities as it is unable to procure goods from Dimapur.

According to an official report, the Kiphire district, which is still cut-off by road since August 02 last as the roads in the district were blocked by massive landslides in multiple locations owing to incessant rains, where the Nagaland Disaster Management Authority is working for early restoration of the roads.

In the DPDB meeting Reny Wilfred informed that a minimum 1500 bags of rice is needed to tackle emergency situation that might arise.

The report said that Kiphire Roads & Bridges department stated that road at Meluri sub division under Phek district is blocked again, but in order to clear the blockage, the Department has deployed man power and JCBs, and the road will be cleared soon.

"There is still shortage of essential commodities in Kiphire district and if rain continue to pour down the situation will be worse," the report added.

Nagaland Minister for Soil & water Conservation, Geology & Mining Kashiho, who is the DPDB Chairman, presided the Board meeting.

Minister Kashiho, while addressing the DBDP meeting, directed the Department of Food & Civil Supply to "keep essential commodities in stand in the event of any emergency that might arise.

"The Minister said that he is making efforts so that roads are open to commuters at the earliest.

He is also making sure that supply of essential is not hampered at any cost, for which he asked the support of the Department of Food & Civil Supply.

Giving the status report of the road condition along the National Highway 202, Executive Engineer of National Highway Nilavizo said "work is progressing well, however, due to continuous downpour, some area are hampered," the report said.