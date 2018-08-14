Home Nation

No move to shift Bengaluru Aero India to Lucknow, assures Union Minister Ananth Kumar

Kumar's tweet came within hours after Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention.

Published: 14th August 2018 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Air Force's Saarang team at Aero India 2017 in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Pushkar V | EPS)

Indian Air Force's Saarang team at Aero India 2017 in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Pushkar V)

By IANS

BENGALURU: There is no move to shift "Aero India 2019" from Bengaluru to Lucknow, as clarified by Defence Ministry officials, said Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar on Monday.

"I have spoken to (Defence Minister) Nirmala Sitharaman, who has confirmed the same -- no decision on shifting Aero India 2019 venue out of Bengaluru to Lucknow," said Kumar in a tweet.

Kumar is a six-time Lok Sabha member from Bengaluru South constituency, while Sitharaman is a Raya Sabha member from Karnataka.

"There were similar rumours last time too, which were proved to be unfounded," added Kumar, referring to media reports then that the 2017 air show would be shifted to Goa, from where former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar hailed.

READ| Now, signature campaign against shifting of Aero India from Bengaluru

Kumar's tweet came within hours after Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to ensure that the February 2019 five-day biennial event is held in this tech hub only.

"I seek your indulgence for conducting the 12th edition of Aero India-2019 in Bengaluru, where the mega event was held successfully for 11 times biennially since 1996," said Kumaraswamy in the letter to Modi.

The letter was written following media reports that the Defence Ministry was planning to shift the upcoming air show to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the general elections in mid-2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aero India Aero India 2019 Ananth Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener