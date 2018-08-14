Home Nation

No Tiranga Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj on Independence Day: Official

Published: 14th August 2018 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Police patrol areas near Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh which witnessed violence. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Taking a lesson from the violence that occurred during a Tiranga Yatra on the Republic Day this year, the local administration in Kasganj has denied permission for any such procession on the Independence Day.

"No permission has been given to any yatra on the Independence day by the administration. If school students want to take out a tableau, they are allowed. No other yatra will be allowed by the administration which is not taken out traditionally," Additional Superintendent of Police, Kasganj, Pavitra Mohan Tripathi told PTI over phone.

During Tiranga Yatra on the Republic Day, a 22-year-old youth, identified as Abhishek Gupta alias Chandan, was shot dead by some people after which a series of violence and arson incidents had taken place in Kasganj.

Security personnel have been deployed in Kasganj to maintain law and order, and over 100 suspected people are bound under Section 116 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), officials said here.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been enforced in the district, they said.

Various organisations had sought permission to organise Tiranga Yatras on August 15, claiming that it was a tradition but the district magistrate has not granted any permission to them.

Tiranga yatra kasganj Kasganj riots

