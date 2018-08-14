Permission for Kasganj Tiranga yatra denied, section 144 clamped

By UNI

KASGANJ: Taking a lesson from the lapses occurred during the Tiranga yatra during the last Republic Day in which a youth was killed, the Kasganj district authorities have banned taking out of Tiranga Yatra this Independence day and has clamped section 144 of the CrPC in the entire district with immediate effect.

Divisional Commissioner of Aligarh division Ajaydeep Singh said here on Tuesday that the authorities have banned Tiranga yatra along with any other new programmes during the Independence Day.

"We have imposed section 144 of the CrPC in the district and have appealed to the people to observe the Independence day function in a peaceful manner," he said.

Three companies of PAC and one company of RAF have been rushed to the city to maintain law and order.

The official said that large contingent of police force have been deployed in the district and particularly at the sensitive areas.

During the Republic day tiranga yatra, a youth Chandan Gupta was shot dead, leading to a large scale violence in the city.

Meanwhile, three organisation, including Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(AVBP), had sought permission from the Kasganj authorities to bring out the Tiranga Yatra on the Independence Day.

AVBP has written letter to the senior BJP leaders alleging biased attitude of the Kasganj authorities and denying them about the Constitutional rights to celebrate the country's independence day.

On the other hand Superintendent of Police(SP) Shivhari Meena said on Tuesday that organisation from both the communities sought permission to bring out Tiranga yatra hence the authorities decided not to give any permission apprehending disturbances during the yatra.

On January 26, during the Tiranga Yatra on motorcycle of AVBP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad violence broke out in which Chandan Gupta was killed while two others were injured.

Altogether, 117 people were arrested in the violence which included 36 for the violence over 5 FIRs and 81 for violating section 144 of the CrPC.