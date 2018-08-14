Presence of Chandrababu Naidu's daughter-in-law at Rahul Gandhi's meeting leaves all guessing 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid talk of a Congress-TDP pre-poll alliance, both the parties seem to be cosying up -- something which was evident at a meeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi held with Industrialists in Hyderabad today.

While there were many industrialists who were present there including sons of TDP leaders, the presence of AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani in the meeting, raised many an eyebrow.

The issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh too came up for discussion and the Congress Chief is said to have given an assurance that the Congress will fulfill the demand of special status if the party comes to power.

According to Congress party insiders, besides Nara Brahmani, who is also the Executive Director of Heritage Foods Limited, several prominent industrialists including TG Bharat, son of TDP Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh and JC Pavan Reddy, son of another TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy was among those who were present at the meeting with Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi spoke about the problems faced by the people in general post demonetisation and GST. ''These were utter failures of the Narendra Modi government,'' he told his audience.

When a few participants raised the issue of special status, Rahul Gandhi said that Modi government failed to fulfill the promises made to both Telangana and AP. ''The Congress will form the government at the centre and we will give special status to AP. Only Congress can make it happen,'' he is understood to have said as all industrialists including Brahmani, wife of Nara Lokesh, who is also he IT Minister

in AP, were all ears to Gandhi

Though Rahul Gandhi has been taking potshots at PM Modi with his ''suit-boot ki sarkar'' jibe and has targeted a select few Industrialists, he has often clarified that his party has been targeting Modi government for ''favouring'' a select few Industrialists.

Though Rahul Gandhi did not make any direct statement on the pre-poll alliances, the Congress and the TDP have been working in close coordination for some time now. The Congress supported TDP's CM Ramesh as public accounts committee (PAC) member, while TDP supported Congress candidate in the recent election to Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson.