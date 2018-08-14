Home Nation

Rape convicts will not enjoy amnesty: MHA

Special remission for early release would be given to only those prisoners who have consistently maintained good conduct while serving their term, the Centre said on Monday. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Special remission for early release would be given to only those prisoners who have consistently maintained good conduct while serving their term, the Centre said on Monday. 
The amnesty scheme is a part of the year-long celebrations to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi beginning October 2. The Ministry of Home Affairs reiterated that the prisoners, including politicians, who were convicted of murder, rape or corruption, will not be released under the scheme. 

Women convicts, aged 55 years and above, and male convicts of 60 years or more, who have completed half of their sentence, and a few other categories of prisoners will be released under the amnesty scheme on October 2, 2018, April 5, 2019 and October 2, 2019. 

On Monday, the MHA listed out complete provisions of the scheme, stating that the prisoners will be released in three batches. The prisoners eligible for the special remission include women and transgender convicts of 55 years of age, male convicts of 60 years of age and above, and physically challenged convicts with 70 per cent disability and more. Also, they should have completed half of their sentence period. 

Those convicted for an offence for which punishment of death has been specified as one of the punishments will not get the benefit. This category will include convicts in cases under TADA, POTA, UAPA, NDPS, and 
Pocso Act.  

