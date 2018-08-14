Home Nation

Ravi Shankar Prasad weaving lies, PM must answer questions on Rafale: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

The opposition party's reaction came after Prasad ridiculed Rahul Gandhi for challenging Modi for a debate, saying he is not worthy to have a debate with the PM.

Published: 14th August 2018 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress today hit back at Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, dubbing him as a "habitual offender in weaving lies", and asked why he or Prime Minister Narendra Modi have not answered questions raised by Rahul Gandhi on Rafale deal and other issues of alleged corruption.

The opposition party's reaction came after Prasad ridiculed Rahul Gandhi for challenging Modi for a debate, saying he is not worthy to have a debate with the PM.

"Modi Government's Law Minister is a habitual offender in weaving lies based on figments of his imagination. Today again he brazenly misled the people by sewing together a 'web of lies' to save his master Narendra Modi. Instead of answering the Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

The Congress again raised the allegation that BJP chief Amit Shah had deliberately hid his son's contingent liabilities and credit facilities worth Rs 97.35 crore.

"How did 'Shah-Zaada' multiply his earnings by 16000 times?" Surjewala said.

The charges were earlier dismissed by the BJP as "bogus and fake".

Stepping up attack on the Rafale issue, Surjewala said the government should answer questions on the "unilateral deal which snatched the Rs 30,000 crore offset contract from HAL, thereby benefitting a private entity which has zero experience in manufacturing fighter aircraft".

Earlier, Prasad claimed that the Congress president is jittery after the Income Tax department opened assessment of a firm in which he and his mother Sonia Gandhi have majority share, and alleged that the company -- Young India -- acquired over Rs 5,000 crore worth of assets with an investment of merely Rs 50 lakh.

The BJP leader accused Gandhi of repeatedly lying in his allegations of corruptions against the Modi government.

"If he thinks that his allegations of corruption against the Modi government or Modi will mitigate the action against him, then let me tell him that it is not going to happen," Prasad said.

Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi asked the same questions that he has been asking from the Prime Minister as to the reason of secrecy behind the Rafale Scam.

"Why did PM Modi bypass the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS)? Why was Rs 41,000 crore loss cause to public exchequer by 300 pc rise in the purchase price of Rafale planes from Rs 526 crore per aircraft to Rs 1670 crore per aircraft? "Why was India denied the 'Transfer of Technology' to manufacture Rafale aircrafts? Why was Defence Procurement Procedure violated with impunity?," he asked.

The Congress leader said "the country feels sorry for the Law Minister, because instead of talking on the issue at hand, he was busy deflecting public attention by joining imaginary issues".

"If the Modi government really wishes to adhere to established standards of transparency and propriety, we demand that it immediately set up a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the Rafale scam," he said.

Surjewala underlined that commercial price of defence deals including the French MIRAGE aircraft and Sukhoi aircraft were revealed on the floor of Parliament by Congress-led governments and said, "the people of India are looking for answers".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ravi Shankar Prasad Rafale Jay Shah National Herald BJP Congress Rahul Gandhi PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener