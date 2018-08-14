Home Nation

Some Haryana rivers flooded due to incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh

The Tangri river which flows through Ambala Cantt town, has been flooded and is flowing touching the danger mark.

AMBALA: Following incessant rains in mountainous areas of Himachal Pradesh, rainwater is flowing into the areas of Haryana, flooding the seasonal rivers in Naraingarh area.

The water level which was 9500 cusecs last year has risen to 11,500 cusecs yesterday.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij who represents the constituency visited the flooded areas on both sides of the river and directed the officers of concerned departments to take measures for smooth flow of flood water.

With the efforts of the Minister, Irrigation department had dug the channel of river to widen its bed for smooth outlet of water.

During last years, the localities on either side of the rivers had come up without approval from the administration and flood water had entered their houses.

But this time the residences were not flooded.

However, the administration has sounded alert and asked the residents to remain prepared to shift to safer places.

The administration has vacated two dharamshalas and Kumari Rukmani Devi Memorial Hall to shift the residents in case of emergency.

A cross section of residents said that the due to continuous rains for the last two days specially in Himachal Pradesh, Tangri river was in spate and was flowing above the danger mark since last night.

One Balwinder Singh said that the administration had already sounded alert and the residents had made preparation to shift to other places in the event of emergency.

ADC Capt Shakti Sindh, SDM Subhash Sihag and officials from Irrigation and municipal corporation have been camping on the spot to observe the situation.

However, the flood water started receding afternoon and the residents felt relief over the situation.

SDM Sihag said that the administration was fully prepared to face any situation.

The residents had been asked to remain prepared to shift to safer places for which accommodation had been arranged by vacating dharamshalas and community halls where affected people could be shifted.

