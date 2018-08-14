Home Nation

Sterling Biotech case: Ranjit Mallik's custody extended

The ED also filed an application for the cancellation of bail of another accused businessman, Gagan Dhavan, in the same case.

Published: 14th August 2018 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of an accused in the case, Ranjit Mallik, by three days, in connection with Rs. 5,000 Crore Sterling Biotech money laundering case.

Mallik will now be produced in the court on August 16. The ED told the Delhi court that they had discovered a money trail of Rs 55 lakhs, but the accused was not cooperating and replying to questions posed in that regard.

The ED also filed an application for the cancellation of bail of another accused businessman, Gagan Dhavan, in the same case.

The ED arrested Ranjit Malik earlier in August on the suspect of delivering a bribe of Rs 25 lakh to the residence an influential person, while Dhavan was allegedly arrested for aided bank loan frauds related to a Vadodara-based company named Sterling Biotech.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2017, had registered an FIR for bank loan fraud against Sterling Biotech Ltd, its group companies, its directors and others. Following the FIR, in June 2018, the CBI attached several movable and immovable properties worth more than Rs. 4,700 crores under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

During the investigation, the ED found that several companies promoted by the Sandesara brothers had fraudulently obtained credit facilities of more than Rs 5000 Crores from various banks, which subsequently turned into Non-Performing Assets (NPAs).

During the probe, it was revealed that the promoters set up more than 300 shell and benami companies in India and abroad to divert and misuse loan funds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ranjit Mallik Sterling Biotech case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener