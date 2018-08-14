Home Nation

Sukma encounter: Chhattisgarh opposes in Supreme Court plea for independent probe

The plea sought an independent probe into the August 6 incident in which 15 alleged Maoists were gunned down in an encounter in Sukma district.

Published: 14th August 2018 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

naxal-Maoists

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Chhattisgarh government today opposed in the Supreme Court a plea seeking an independent probe into the August 6 incident in which 15 alleged Maoists were gunned down in an encounter in Sukma district, claiming that "bogus claims" have been made in the plea.

The state government told a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud that photographs attached with the plea were not of the alleged incident.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Chhattisgarh, told the apex court that the petitioner has claimed that one woman was also killed during the August 6 encounter, but no such thing has happened.

"Bogus petition has been filed in support of the Maoists," Rohatgi told the bench, which asked the petitioner to file a better affidavit in the matter.

The apex court posted the matter for further hearing on August 29.

The petitioner, an NGO, has sought a probe into the encounter by either the CBI or a special investigation team.

It has also sought a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of high court in the matter.

After the alleged August 6 encounter, the bodies of 15 persons, alleged to be rebels, were recovered.

Two alleged Naxals, including a woman who was injured in the gunbattle, were also arrested from the encounter site.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maoists Naxals Chhattisgarh Maoists Sukma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener