Sukma encounter: Chhattisgarh opposes in Supreme Court plea for independent probe

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Chhattisgarh government today opposed in the Supreme Court a plea seeking an independent probe into the August 6 incident in which 15 alleged Maoists were gunned down in an encounter in Sukma district, claiming that "bogus claims" have been made in the plea.

The state government told a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud that photographs attached with the plea were not of the alleged incident.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Chhattisgarh, told the apex court that the petitioner has claimed that one woman was also killed during the August 6 encounter, but no such thing has happened.

"Bogus petition has been filed in support of the Maoists," Rohatgi told the bench, which asked the petitioner to file a better affidavit in the matter.

The apex court posted the matter for further hearing on August 29.

The petitioner, an NGO, has sought a probe into the encounter by either the CBI or a special investigation team.

It has also sought a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of high court in the matter.

After the alleged August 6 encounter, the bodies of 15 persons, alleged to be rebels, were recovered.

Two alleged Naxals, including a woman who was injured in the gunbattle, were also arrested from the encounter site.