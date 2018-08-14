Home Nation

Swachh Survey 2019 to stress on public participation

The Swachh Sarvekshan (Cleanliness Survey) 2019 will focus more on sustainability and public participation

Published: 14th August 2018

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Swachh Sarvekshan (Cleanliness Survey) 2019 will focus more on sustainability and public participation.In a bid to ensure that toilets constructed across the country are used and maintained properly, the government has added (open defecation free) ODF+ and ODF++ protocols, which include sustainability aspects, including improved access to individual toilets, community and public toilet maintenance, functionality and liquid waste and septage management. 

The survey will be conducted across the country to assess the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission.  
Union Minister for Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri said, “This year’s Swachh Survekshan will focus separately on sanitation and garbage-free certifications by independent third party, while parallelly accelerating citizens’ engagement in the Mission. “Additionally, the survey also intends to foster a spirit of healthy competition among towns and cities to improve their service delivery to citizens towards creating cleaner cities.”

With a view to ensure public participation, Swachh Manch — a web-based platform —will allow stakeholders to create or participate in volunteering opportunities around neighbourhoods. It will enable uploads of pictorial evidence of citizens and organisations participating in the initiatives, as well as record the number of hours volunteered, as acknowledgement of citizens’ or organisations’ contributions to the cause of ‘swachhata’ (cleanliness).

