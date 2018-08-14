Home Nation

Traffic suspended after landslides on Jammu-Srinagar highway

The highway has been closed due to landslides in Udhampur and shooting stones at places in Ramban district.

Published: 14th August 2018 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Landslide

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By IANS

JAMMU: The strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed on Tuesday due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban and Udhampur districts, a traffic official said.

The highway has been closed due to landslides in Udhampur and shooting stones at places in Ramban district, he said.

"It is still raining heavily in the affected stretch of the highway. Road clearance operation will be begin soon after the rain stops," he added.

The highway was opened to traffic on Monday after nine hours following heavy rains that triggered a similar situation, especially along the Ramban stretch of the nearly 300 km-long highway.

Intending travellers have been advised not to undertake the journey unless they contact the traffic control rooms in Jammu and Srinagar to know the latest status of the highway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu Srinagar highway Jammu Srinagar highway traffic Ramban Udhampur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener