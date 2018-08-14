Home Nation

Two Pakistani soldiers killed in army firing in Jammu and Kashmir

Published: 14th August 2018

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory firing along the Line of Control (LoC) at Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district after a jawan was killed on Monday night in enemy sniper fire.

Defence spokesman in Srinagar Lt. Col. Rajesh Kalia said the Indian Army responded to the Pakistani action in Tangdhar sector on Tuesday.

He said in retaliatory action to unprovoked ceasefire violations and repeated Pakistani attempts to facilitate infiltration, the Army carried out calibrated operations in which two Pakistani soldiers were killed.

The Army firing, according to defence sources, targeted Pakistani posts and positions, which had fired at Army positions on Monday in which sepoy Pushpendra Singh was killed.

Singh had sustained critical bullet injury and was evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries. The 28-year-old jawan from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district had joined the Army in 2011.

Defence sources said Pakistani troops fired from automatic weapons towards the Army posts including Anil Post, Cheetak Post and Black Post along the LoC in Tangdhar sector on Tuesday morning. The Army strongly and effectively retaliated the firing with similar calibre weapons.

The LoC and the International Border (IB) have remained tense this year. Pakistani troops breached the border ceasefire over 942 times along the LoC and 490 times along IB till July.

In these ceasefire violations, 15 Army men, 12 BSF personnel and 28 civilians were killed. Cross-border firing has resumed after a brief lull in the run-up to the Pakistan general election in July.

