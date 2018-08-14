Home Nation

Two Pakistani soldiers killed on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

On Monday, an Indian soldier was killed in the LoC's Tangdhar sector in unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side.

Published: 14th August 2018 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Army

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The Indian Army said on Tuesday that two Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told IANS: "The Indian Army responded to the unprovoked ceasefire violations and repeated attempts to facilitate infiltration by the Pakistan Army in Tangdhar.

"Our troops carried out calibrated operations last night in which two Pakistani soldiers were killed."

